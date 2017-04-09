Home | News | General | Buhari can lump IPOB together with ISIS, its part of his hatred for Igbos – ECA

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has reacted to the order issued yesterday to service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President yesterday told his service chiefs to ensure Nigeria remains one by all means.

The move was to calm the agitation for Biafra by some groups, including the Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In its reaction, ECA, through its Secretary, Evangelist Elliot Ugochuchukwu-Uko, said they were not surprised by Buhari’s directives.

He said, “We are not surprised; it is part of the hatred. He can lump IPOB together with ISIS. We even expect him to change the name of Enugu to Islamabad.

“We are asking that Nigeria be restructured. Those killed before were not armed and did not commit any known offence.

“What we are saying is that Nigeria must be restructured, nothing more and nothing less. It is part of Buhari’s hatred for Ndigbo but we are resolute that Nigeria must be restructured.

“IPOB is not a terrorist organization and we are not surprised with this horrifying decision.”

