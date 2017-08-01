Home | News | General | Sallah: Lagos begins sale of Lake Rice at 57 LGAs, announces rates

Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it would begin another round of sales of its Lake Rice on August 24 ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir, the annual muslim Sallah celebration.

Oluwatoyin Suarau, Commissioner for Agriculture, said sales outlets of the commodity would be established across the state

“’The present administration, through its agricultural policies and programmes, will always remain committed to ensuring that the state remains a food secured place.

“We will continue to ensure adequate production and a fair distribution of the rice across the state as it will be made available to the masses in the various accredited centres in the state.

‘“Governor Akinwumi Ambode has approved the following centers for the distribution and sale of Lake Rice; the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas and the Agricultural Development Area Complex in Oko-oba, Agege.

‘“The rice will also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, and other designated centres across the state,” Suarau added.

The commissioner said the prices still remained the same as N12,000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 10kg.

