"PDP Will shock APC in 2019"

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the Peoples Democratic Party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Oborevwori, who made the assertion on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital while addressing newsmen at the resumption of plenary session after one month annual recess, said he was hopeful that the PDP would pull a stunt by defeating the ruling party in 2019.

The Speaker stressed that the state assembly was committed to collaborating with the executive arm and stakeholders towards passing people and development-oriented bills in the state.

While congratulating members of the PDP, particularly Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for the successes recorded at the non-elective convention, he said the party had undergone a rebirth and was ready to take over from the ruling APC in 2019.

Oborevwori said, “The PDP is now a strong opposition party and the APC today should know that they have a very strong opposition and my message to Nigerians is for them to have more hope, more trust in the PDP. The PDP will bounce back in 2019.”

The House commenced an annual recess on Thursday, July 20 and resumed on Tuesday, August 22.

Earlier, while welcoming the lawmakers to the House for the commencement of the Third Session of the Sixth Assembly, the Speaker said members had been repositioned and were determined to put in their best for the people of the state.

“I also trust that we used the opportunity of the recess as a build-up to performing more credibly on our constitutional responsibilities as legislators and more ever determined to put all that wealth of experience to good use.

“As the Third Session of the Sixth Assembly resumes, my assurance to Deltans that the Delta State House of Assembly, which we all know as the most vibrant House of Assembly in the country, will be very focused, very articulate and we are going to do very well and Deltans should expect more robust debate. We are going to dwell more on our bills and oversight functions.”

The House at Tuesday’s sitting deferred the confirmation of the nominees for the Delta State Investment Development Agency sent to it by Okowa.