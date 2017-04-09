Home | News | General | Veteran Actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only son .
Mikel, Ighalo lead Super Eagles squad for Cameroon
Olubadan warns Ajimobi - Count me out of Olubadan chieftaincy review panel

Veteran Actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only son .



  • 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has lost her only son, Raymond, to sickle cell anemia.
Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only child 15-year-old Raymond to sickle cell anemia

According to LIB, the 15-year-old reportedly gave up the ghost on Monday, August, 21st 2017. Raymond who she had in 2002 was the product of her marriage with ex-husband, Charles Ekwu. 
He has been living with Sickle Cell Anemia since birth and died from complications associated with the disease

May his soul rest in peace...Amen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Veteran Actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only son .
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 336