Veteran Actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only son .

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has lost her only son, Raymond, to sickle cell anemia.

According to LIB, the 15-year-old reportedly gave up the ghost on Monday, August, 21st 2017. Raymond who she had in 2002 was the product of her marriage with ex-husband, Charles Ekwu.

He has been living with Sickle Cell Anemia since birth and died from complications associated with the disease



May his soul rest in peace...Amen.

