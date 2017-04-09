Veteran Actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only son .
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has lost her only son, Raymond, to sickle cell anemia.
According to LIB, the 15-year-old reportedly gave up the ghost on Monday, August, 21st 2017. Raymond who she had in 2002 was the product of her marriage with ex-husband, Charles Ekwu.
He has been living with Sickle Cell Anemia since birth and died from complications associated with the disease
May his soul rest in peace...Amen.
