Home | News | General | Netherlands explains why it no longer issues visas to Nigerians

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, on Tuesday explained why it no longer issues visas to Nigerians.

The Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires, Michel Deleen, said in Lagos that the Embassy had since 2013, swapped its visa issuance processes in Nigeria, with the French Consulate General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“Let me remind Nigerians that since 2013, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria had signed agreements with the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“What this means is that we have swapped our visa application processes in Nigeria with the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“Let me remind Nigerians that under these agreements, any Nigerian that wants to visit the Netherlands for business, study or tourism should always process their visa applications through the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja,” he said.

Deleen also urged Nigerians to always apply for visas to the Netherlands, through VFS Global to the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“Let me also advise anyone seeking visas to the Netherlands through the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja, to always first apply through VFS Global.

“When you first apply to VFS Global for visas to the Netherlands, VFS Global would thereafter send them to the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja for processing,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General