Ortom Visits Wife Of His Assassinated Aide, Vows To Fish Out Killers
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Ortom, who arrived from his China trip on Tuesday evening, went straight to the hospital to see the woman, who was also shot by the gunmen that killed her husband.
Adyorough and his wife were shot by gunmen who raided their house in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gov Ortom told reporters that he would ensure that the killers of Adyorough were apprehended. He also charged security operatives to do everything possible to arrest the killers.
” They must be brought to book, no matter how long it will take.”
He restated his commitment to providing good governance and achieving the targets of his administration within his tenure.
He described the late Adorough as a “dependable ally who was committed to the development of the state”.
Newsmen were, however, barred from entering the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where the woman is being treated.
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) BSUTH Dr Terrumum Swende, described the condition of Adyorough’s wife as “critical but stable”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles