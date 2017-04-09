Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court vacates order freezing Delta State’s Paris-Club bank account
BREAKING: Court vacates order freezing Delta State’s Paris-Club bank account



A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Wednesday, vacated its order freezing the account of Delta State government domiciled with Zenith Bank. 

The account contains proceeds of the refund of excess deductions on foreign loans and miscellaneous charges also known as Paris Club Refund.

Details later…

