ASUU strike: University of Ibadan terminates first semester

The University of Ibadan has terminated its first semester, following the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike.

The university management has moved activities left in the semester, especially examination, to second semester.

According to the University, whatever was left in the first semester examination will hold in the second semester, to bridge the time wasted.

It was learnt that students mostly affected by the decision were those under the institution’s Open Distance Learning, ODL, centre.

The centre in a statement signed by its communication officer, Dayo Olajide, said that a separate timetable would be designed for the outstanding papers.

The statement reads: “All outstanding 2016/2017 first semester examinations would concluded a week before commencement of second semester examination.

“Apparently, the basis for this new arrangement is to save learners the hassle of coming down to complete examinations whenever the strike is called off.”

