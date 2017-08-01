Home | News | General | Nigeria donates $1m, 315 tonnes of relief materials to Freetown mudslide victims

Nigeria has donated 315 tonnes of assorted relief materials and one million dollars cash to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, made the presentation to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Mr Samura Koroma, in Freetown on Tuesday.

Onyeama, while making the presentation, said President Muhammadu Buhari sent him to express to the government and people of Sierra Leone his profound sadness over the tragedy that occurred last week.

“We have come on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who heard the sad tragedy that befell your country and your people.

“Myself, the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja; and representative of the Minister of Health, Zainab Sheriff, have come to really express our profound sorrow and condolences for the large loss of lives, damage to properties and suffering of a large number of people in your country”, he said.

Onyeama said Nigeria and Sierra Leone had a very strong bond, making both countries feel they belonged to the same family.

“Therefore, your loss is our loss. We grieve with you at this occasion,” he said.

He said although Nigeria was facing a huge humanitarian, economic and social challenge, it shared the pains of the people of Sierra Leone.

“We are flying constantly large quantities of food supplies and medicines and also a cash donation of a million dollars.

“Our planes will be carrying about 315 tonnes of food and medicines.’’

The relief items included bags of rice, beans, maize, sorghum, milk, spoons, plates, mattresses, blankets, roofing sheets, soaps, mosquito nets and mats.

Others were medical supplies, such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics and disinfectants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General