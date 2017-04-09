Home | News | General | "Fani-Kayode making inciting comment against President"

The Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, has lamented what it described as inciting comments coming from a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The group cautioned Fani-Kayode, over his call on President Muhammadu Buhari “to resign and go home.”

Coordinator of the group, Austin Braimoh, described Fani-Kayode’s remarks on the person of Buhari as unpatriotic.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja the group also condemned the utterances of the former minister because of its potential to create division among various groups.

He said, “His divisive write-ups and utterances have done a great harm to the country and Nigerians are sick and tired of his unpatriotic approach to national issues.

“It is regrettable that after the President delivered a speech to rally round the whole country for peaceful, growth and development, an unpatriotic Nigerian like Fani-Kayode is busy fanning the embers of division.

“We regret that at a time when the President just returned from a three-month medical trip and is in good health and ready to continue his service to the country, Fani-Kayode is still bent on distracting him.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard the utterances of such individuals as the President is focused on working for the generality of Nigerians.’’

