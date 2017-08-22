Home | News | General | What is JAMB cut off mark for 2017/2018?

If you plan on gaining admission into the university, polytechnic or any other tertiary institution, you have to know the JAMB 2017/2018 cut off mark.

The cut off mark for JAMB varies from course of study to course of study. Below you will find all the essential JAMB news about cut off marks for gaining admission in 2017.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released JAMB 2017/2018 cut off marks for all Nigerian universities on Tuesday, 22 Aug. 2017, in Abuja. Are you ready for Jamb Latest News?

JAMB cut off mark 2017

You must have the minimum JAMB cut off mark 120 to enter the Nigerian Universities. As for JAMB cut off mark for polytechnics and colleges you should have 100. At the same time, if you want to get an education at innovative, enterprising institutes, your minimum score must be 110.

Remember! Higher institutions reserve the right to increase the JAMB 2017 cut off mark above the minimum accepted by JAMB.

In addition, admission into higher institutions with UTME exam 2017 should be completed on January 15, 2018. As for the private institutions, the deadline is January 31, 2018.

Decisions about admission of candidates into their first choice of institutions will be concluded by October 15, and for the second choice candidates, the deadline is December 15. After that, students will get the chance to make any changes and this must be completed before the January closing dates.

These decisions were adopted at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria which took place on Tuesday.

Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede

Mr. Is-haq Oloyede (the JAMB Registrar) mentioned that a Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) would be adopted to regularize the processes of admission into institutions

The JAMB Registrar also added that schools could also make use of the dual mode system. In this case, both manual and the newly introduced CAPS can be adopted.

He also noted that the candidates who chose to study Agriculture in higher institutions were low while those who wanted to study Medicine and Sciences increased this year.

As for illegal admissions, Is-haq Oloyede said that the admission process is automatic and all candidates must be approved by the JAMB Registrar.

Nearly 17,160 students have gotten admission into school without JAMB in Nigeria.

Mr. Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, declared a cancellation of the ban of Post-UTME examination as a premise for entering universities and polytechnics.

He marked that post-UTME banning caused a lot of rules’ violations both by candidates and institutions.

After the ban cancellation, schools could now conduct exams freely, and examination fee must not be more than 2000 Naira.

The Minister also assured that a high number of candidates who took part at the 2017 UTME would enter the higher education institutions this year.

We hope, the above JAMB news about cut off mark was useful for you. Good Luck!

To compare new requirements with the previous JAMB cut off marks for all Nigerian UTME institutions, look through the following list:

Ambrose Alli University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Abia state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria JAMB cut off mark – 180

Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education JAMB cut off mark – 180

Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Auchi Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Benson Idahosa University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bauchi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bells University of Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bowen University JAMB cut off mark – 170

Benue State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bayero University Kano JAMB cut off mark – 180

Covenant University cut off mark for JAMB – 180

Cross River University (CRUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Dental School Enugu JAMB cut off mark – 150

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal Polytechnic Nekede JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 170

Federal Polytechnic (Bida) JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Poly Ede JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Idah JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Offa JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Oko JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal University of Agric Makurdi JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Dutse JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Dutsin-Ma JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Kashere JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Lafia JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Lokoja JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Ndufu-Alike JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Otuoke JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Oye-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University of Petroleum Resources JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University of Technology Akure JAMB cut off mark – 200

Federal University of Technology Owerri JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Wukari JAMB cut off mark – 180

Gombe State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Imo State Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Imo State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Institute of Management and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kaduna Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kaduna State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kogi state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kogi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kano University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kwara State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Lagos Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Lagos State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 200

Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike JAMB cut off mark – 180

Nasarawa State University, Keffi JAMB cut off mark – 180

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Obafemi Awolowo University JAMB cut off mark – 200

Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) JAMB cut off mark – 180 (Economics, Accounting, Law, and Political Science – 200)

Polytechnic Ibadan JAMB cut off mark – 150

Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) JAMB cut off mark – 180

TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Umaru Musa Yaradua University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK JAMB cut off mark – 180

The University of Abuja JAMB cut off mark – 180

Uniben cut off mark for JAMB JAMB cut off mark – 200

The University of Calabar JAMB cut off mark – 180

The University of Ibadan cut off mark for JAMB – 200

Unilag JAMB cut off mark for all courses – 200

Unilorin cut off mark for JAMB – 180 (Please take into consideration that the cut off mark may differ depending on the university course)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) JAMB cut off mark – 180

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) JAMB cut off mark – 180

University of Uyo (UNIUYO) JAMB cut off mark – 180

UNN cut off mark for JAMB – 180

Yabatech JAMB cut off mark JAMB cut off mark – 150

Yobe State University (YSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Conclusion

Now you know all about the JAMB cut off marks for 2017/2018 for all Nigerian colleges and universities. Hope you get admitted into your school of choice.

