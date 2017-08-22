What is JAMB cut off mark for 2017/2018?

If you plan on gaining admission into the university, polytechnic or any other tertiary institution, you have to know the JAMB 2017/2018 cut off mark.
The cut off mark for JAMB varies from course of study to course of study. Below you will find all the essential JAMB news about cut off marks for gaining admission in 2017.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released JAMB 2017/2018 cut off marks for all Nigerian universities on Tuesday, 22 Aug. 2017, in Abuja. Are you ready for Jamb Latest News?
JAMB cut off mark 2017
You must have the minimum JAMB cut off mark 120 to enter the Nigerian Universities. As for JAMB cut off mark for polytechnics and colleges you should have 100. At the same time, if you want to get an education at innovative, enterprising institutes, your minimum score must be 110.
Remember! Higher institutions reserve the right to increase the JAMB 2017 cut off mark above the minimum accepted by JAMB.
In addition, admission into higher institutions with UTME exam 2017 should be completed on January 15, 2018. As for the private institutions, the deadline is January 31, 2018.
Decisions about admission of candidates into their first choice of institutions will be concluded by October 15, and for the second choice candidates, the deadline is December 15. After that, students will get the chance to make any changes and this must be completed before the January closing dates.
These decisions were adopted at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria which took place on Tuesday.
Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede
Mr. Is-haq Oloyede (the JAMB Registrar) mentioned that a Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) would be adopted to regularize the processes of admission into institutions
The JAMB Registrar also added that schools could also make use of the dual mode system. In this case, both manual and the newly introduced CAPS can be adopted.
He also noted that the candidates who chose to study Agriculture in higher institutions were low while those who wanted to study Medicine and Sciences increased this year.
As for illegal admissions, Is-haq Oloyede said that the admission process is automatic and all candidates must be approved by the JAMB Registrar.
Nearly 17,160 students have gotten admission into school without JAMB in Nigeria.
Mr. Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, declared a cancellation of the ban of Post-UTME examination as a premise for entering universities and polytechnics.
He marked that post-UTME banning caused a lot of rules’ violations both by candidates and institutions.
After the ban cancellation, schools could now conduct exams freely, and examination fee must not be more than 2000 Naira.
The Minister also assured that a high number of candidates who took part at the 2017 UTME would enter the higher education institutions this year.
We hope, the above JAMB news about cut off mark was useful for you. Good Luck!
To compare new requirements with the previous JAMB cut off marks for all Nigerian UTME institutions, look through the following list:
- Ambrose Alli University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Abia state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Auchi Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Benson Idahosa University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Bauchi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Bells University of Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Bowen University JAMB cut off mark – 170
- Benue State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Bayero University Kano JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Covenant University cut off mark for JAMB – 180
- Cross River University (CRUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Dental School Enugu JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Ebonyi State University (EBSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal Polytechnic Nekede JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 170
- Federal Polytechnic (Bida) JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Poly Ede JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Idah JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Ilaro JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Offa JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal Polytechnic Oko JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Federal University of Agric Makurdi JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Dutse JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Dutsin-Ma JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Kashere JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Lafia JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Lokoja JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Ndufu-Alike JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Otuoke JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Oye-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University of Technology Akure JAMB cut off mark – 200
- Federal University of Technology Owerri JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Federal University Wukari JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Gombe State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Imo State Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Imo State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Institute of Management and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Kaduna Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Kaduna State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Kogi state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Kogi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Kano University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Kwara State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Lagos Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Lagos State University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 200
- Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Obafemi Awolowo University JAMB cut off mark – 200
- Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Osun State University (UNIOSUN) JAMB cut off mark – 180 (Economics, Accounting, Law, and Political Science – 200)
- Polytechnic Ibadan JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Umaru Musa Yaradua University JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK JAMB cut off mark – 180
- The University of Abuja JAMB cut off mark – 180
- Uniben cut off mark for JAMB JAMB cut off mark – 200
- The University of Calabar JAMB cut off mark – 180
- The University of Ibadan cut off mark for JAMB – 200
- Unilag JAMB cut off mark for all courses – 200
- Unilorin cut off mark for JAMB – 180 (Please take into consideration that the cut off mark may differ depending on the university course)
- University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- University of Uyo (UNIUYO) JAMB cut off mark – 180
- UNN cut off mark for JAMB – 180
- Yabatech JAMB cut off mark JAMB cut off mark – 150
- Yobe State University (YSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180
Conclusion
Now you know all about the JAMB cut off marks for 2017/2018 for all Nigerian colleges and universities. Hope you get admitted into your school of choice.
