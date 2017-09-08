Home | News | General | Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017/2018: list of successful candidates is finally out

While some people only dream of working in the Nigeria Navy, there are others who successfully work on their dreams, apply and pass the exams. The Maritime industry has become a possible achievement for a lot of people. Results of the Nigerian Navy Recruitment test, which was conducted on August 12, 2017, has been released.

Nigerian Navy list of successful candidates

On Tuesday, the 22nd of August 2017, Captain Suleman Dahun, a representative of the Nigerian Navy recruitment, talked about the future plan of action. The chosen candidates will have to pass a final interview at Maritime Secondary School in Lagos. Sports, medical, training tests, and document verification will be conducted. These procedures will be held from 25.08.2017 to 14.09.2017.

The question number one is where to get the full list of Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017/2018 successful candidates. The answer is easy. In order to check the current information, you just need to go the official Nigerian Navy e-Recruitment portal joinnigeriannavy.com. At the bottom of the page you will see the link "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD LIST". Clicking on it, you will download the full list in PDF format and check the date of the final interview for your region. It's the only medium that is 100% truthful and protected information.

Final test schedule

If you want to join Nigerian Navy, here are some information about your region.

Batch A will be tested 25.08.2017 – 31.08.2017. It’s for candidates in the following regions:

Kwara; Anambra; Lagos; Bayelsa; Ogun; Delta; Ondo; Ebonyi; Osun; Edo; Oyo; Ekiti.

Batch B will be tested 1.09.2017 - 7.09.2017. Get ready for your test if you live in:

Imo; Abia; Kaduna; Akwa Ibom; Kogi; Benue; Nasarawa; Cross River; Niger; Enugu; Rivers; FCT.

For Batch C, testing dates are 8.09.2017 -14.09.2017.

Katsina; Adamawa; Kebbi; Bauchi; Plateau; Â Borno; Sokoto; Gombe; Taraba; Jigawa; Yobe; Kano; Zamfara.

Candidates are to bring originals and copies of certificates, sports uniform, and written reports. You should also stock up on 2 sets of blue shorts and white T-shirts, bed linen, personal cutlery and 4 new passport-sized photos.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy denies recruiting, warns applicants against fraudsters

Important reminder!

In the interview with Suleman Dahun, he talked about scammers who create false profiles on Facebook. These criminal figures often extort money, pretending to be naval officers representing Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017. They will ask for a bribe and claim they will help the candidate successfully pass the interview. Do not trust them as you will regret it. Just be prepared and be honest.

Congratulations to those who are among the Nigerian Navy list of successful candidates! We wish you good luck in the final interview and hope you achieve the desired success in your maritime career!

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy Secondary Schools

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General