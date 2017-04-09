Real reason President Buhari is working from home - Presidency (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, addressed the rumour that the president who recently returned from UK after 103 days on medical leave is not yet strong enough to leave his home.
