Security official caught sleeping on duty arraigned in Nasarawa

A security guard identified as Daniel Alamudu has been arraigned before a court in Karu area of Nasarawa state after he was allegedly caught sleeping on duty.

Alamudu was charged to court for negligence on Tuesday, August 22, after the case was reported to Maitama police station on Monday, August 21.

According to The Punch, the security official was fast asleep when thieves broke into the hotel he was guarding and stole some items.

Helen Ashasim, the prosecutor in charge of the case, told the court that the hotel manager who reported the case claimed that the defendant slept off on duty.

She said: “While asleep the defendant failed to man the gate and allowed unhindered access for unknown persons to gain access to the kitchen of the hotel and make away with two television sets and other valuable items.’’

According to her, Alamudu could not give a satisfactory explanation on the incident during police investigation.

It was gathered that items valued at N178,000 were stolen from the hotel.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with a reasonable surety in like sum.

Ishaq adjourned the case until Saturday, October 21, for hearing.

