Buhari’s presidency is the worst since Nigeria's amalgamation in 1914 - Mike Ozekhome

- A Nigerian human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome has berated the presidency saying President Buhari would work from home because rats invaded his office.

- Ozekhome described the current government as the worst administration since Nigeria's amalgamation

- The senior lawyer said Nigerians want to see their president working

Human rights activists, Chief Mike Ozekhome has condemned the presidency for saying President Muhammadu Buhari would work from home because rats invaded his office.

Ozekhome on Tuesday, August 22, said President Buhari’s presidency disrespects Nigerians, describing it as the worst administration since amalgamation by Lord Lugard and his wife, Flora Shaw.

NAIJ.com gathered that Ozekhome in a statement entitled ‘Of Rats and Rodents, Driving PMB Out of Office’, said: “It is a very shameful and disgraceful statement that emanated from the presidency to the effect that PMB, after a whole 104 days abroad on medical grounds, cannot work from his office because of rats and rodents.

“So, a whole Julius Berger, the German construction giant has to be called in to drive them away and repaint the office!

“This statement further derides and shames Nigeria as a country. Why didn’t the same, or similar rodents pursue Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan during their presidency?

“There is another mini office at the villa quite different from the official residence and main office. Let Buhari work from there. Let’s see our president working, not through still photo shopping. For how long will this government take the Nigerian citizens for a ride and for robots?

“Who told the image makers we are as brainless as they are? Don’t they know that lies have expiry date and that propaganda cannot substitute for image making? Goebel was a fantastic World War propagandist, but failed woefully as information minister.

“Let this opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness know that its directionlessness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly.

“The economy is in horrific tatters, image bald-battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred. Nigeria is today more divided, more hate-inebriated, more crisis- ridden and more dangerous precipice-prone than ever before.

“Nigeria is today more derided, more excoriated and more corrupt than it has ever been. Nigeria has never had it so bad since her forced amalgamation on January 1,1914, by imperious Lord Lugard and his wife Flora Lugard.”

In a previous report by NAIJ.com President Buhari on Monday, August 21, resumed official duties in his office at his official residence after a three-month medical vacation.

The president resumed working from home not as a result of his health, but due to ongoing renovations at the president’s office.

Meanwhile the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has mocked Nigeria in their publication on Tuesday, August 22, over claims that the president was chased out from office by rats.

The BBC first reported the news in pidgin and standard English, quoting senior special assistant to President Buhari on Media, Garba Shehu.

