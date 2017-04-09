Home | News | General | You don’t have the right to threaten us or any group - IPOB attacks Buhari

- The Ebonyi state chapter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s order

- IPOB said President Buhari did not address issues necessary for national unity in the country

- The group said what it does is legal and it is not afraid

The Ebonyi state chapter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that it is not afraid of President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to the service chiefs.

President Buhari on Wednesday, August 22, met with service chiefs and ordered them to ensure Nigeria remains an entity.

Reports have it that IPOB on Wednesday, August 23, reacted to the order saying that it did not address issues necessary for national unity and development in the country.

NAIJ.com gathered this in a statement signed by Ugochukwu Nweke, the group deputy coordinator in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Nweke said: ''What IPOB is doing is legal and we are not afraid. The President should address Boko Haram in the North-East, the unfortunate quit notice by the Arewa youths.

“How to boost the economy and the welfare of citizens in Nigeria. He doesn’t have the right to threaten IPOB or any group''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Service Chiefs to tackle IPOB’s secret army, Boko Haram and various security threats plaguing the country.

NAIJ.com TV takes a critical look at Nnamdi Kanu and the struggle for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra.

