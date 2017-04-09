Home | News | General | Fayose gears up for 2019 election, allegedly releases presidential campaign video

- Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has declared interest in running for Nigerian presidency in 2019

- He recently went for the PDP convention in Abuja with his presidential campaign shirt

- Also, a video of his campaign has reportedly been released on Facebook

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state stormed the Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dressed in his presidential campaign shirt.

Fayose and his team also took time to parade at the venue to create better awareness and maybe, to show his seriousness ahead of 2019.

The team members were dressed in the governor’s 2019 presidential campaign shirt and cap and carried his campaign posters.

On the Fayose for President Facebook page, a video of his presidential campaign has reportedly been released:

Below are some comments on the video:

Meanwhile, some photographs just released by Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson to Governor Ayodele Fayose, shows that the latter had been engaging the grassroots for more than 13 years.

Fayose is currently observing a second term in office as the governor of Ekiti state after he was initially impeached years ago.

Governor Ayodele Fayose is currently gunning for the presidency in 2019 and has started campaigning for this using social media and leading a team to display placards at the recently held national convention of his political organisation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

