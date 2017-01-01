Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari cancels today’s FEC

…to receive Osinbajo’s probe panel on SGF, DG, NIA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari has called off today’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which normally starts around 10am every Wednesday.

The reason according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina is to allow the Investigative Committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal to present its report to President Buhari

The Investigative Committee will also present its report on the money recovered in a private building in Ikoyi, Lagos State which also involved the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

The presentation of the reports according to the statement by Adesina is 12pm

The statement read thus: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”

