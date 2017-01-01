Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari cancels today’s FEC
Nigeria’s revenue shrinks by N184.2b
Alleged corrupt practices in Alausa Passport Office untrue – NIS

Breaking: Buhari cancels today’s FEC



  • 5 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

…to receive Osinbajo’s probe panel on SGF, DG, NIA
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari has called off today’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which normally starts around 10am every Wednesday.

The reason according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina is to allow the Investigative Committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal to present its report to President Buhari

The Investigative Committee will also present its report on the money recovered in a private building in Ikoyi, Lagos State which also involved the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

The presentation of the reports according to the statement by Adesina is 12pm

The statement read thus: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Breaking: Buhari cancels today’s FEC
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 345