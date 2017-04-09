Home | News | General | Nigerian police parade suspected kidnappers in Niger state (photo)
Nigerian police parade suspected kidnappers in Niger state (photo)



- The Nigerian police arrest suspected kidnappers in possession stolen items in Niger state

- The police have paraded the kidnappers before newsmen in Gawu-Babangiga

- The police states that five suspected gangs of kidnappers made of a total of 26 members were arrested by officers

Some suspected kidnappers terrorizing residents along Suleja-Lambata-Minna, in Niger state have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

According to Facebook user, Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad, who shared a photo of the arrested suspects, the alleged kidnappers were arrested with some stolen items, weapons and charms.

Ahmad added that the suspects where paraded before newsmen in Gawu-Babangiga on Tuesday 22 August.

See photos of the alleged suspects below:

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Some of the suspected kidnappers being paraded by the police, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Some dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

According to the police, five suspected gangs of kidnappers made of a total of 26 members that terrorized Suleja and its environs in the northern part of Nigeria were arrested by officers.

Some of the suspects were identified as 34-year-old Isah Umar, who is said to be the gang leader; 32-year-old Abubakar Muhammed; 33-year-old Baje Sari; 34-year-old Sanusi Adamu; and 32-year-old Nuhu Yahaya, who is believed to be their driver.

Jimoh Moshood, the force public relations officer, revealed that the suspects were arrested by a special operation mandated to clear the Abuja-Kaduna Highway to cover Suleja-Lambata, Minna and Bida Roads with effect from August, 14 2017.

It was learnt that some of the kidnappers escaped arrest on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Watch this video of an alleged kidnapper recently rescued by the police:

[embedded content]

Nigerian police parade suspected kidnappers in Niger state (photo)
