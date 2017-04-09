Home | News | General | Nigerian police parade suspected kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

- The Nigerian police arrest suspected kidnappers in possession stolen items in Niger state

- The police have paraded the kidnappers before newsmen in Gawu-Babangiga

- The police states that five suspected gangs of kidnappers made of a total of 26 members were arrested by officers

Some suspected kidnappers terrorizing residents along Suleja-Lambata-Minna, in Niger state have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

READ ALSO: Why I set up Biafra Secret Service - Nnamdi Kanu

According to Facebook user, Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad, who shared a photo of the arrested suspects, the alleged kidnappers were arrested with some stolen items, weapons and charms.

Ahmad added that the suspects where paraded before newsmen in Gawu-Babangiga on Tuesday 22 August.

See photos of the alleged suspects below:

Some of the suspected kidnappers being paraded by the police, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

Nigerian police parade suspected Kidnappers in Niger state (photo)

Some dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects, photo credit: Bingila Ibrahim Ahmad - Facebook

According to the police, five suspected gangs of kidnappers made of a total of 26 members that terrorized Suleja and its environs in the northern part of Nigeria were arrested by officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Some of the suspects were identified as 34-year-old Isah Umar, who is said to be the gang leader; 32-year-old Abubakar Muhammed; 33-year-old Baje Sari; 34-year-old Sanusi Adamu; and 32-year-old Nuhu Yahaya, who is believed to be their driver.

Jimoh Moshood, the force public relations officer, revealed that the suspects were arrested by a special operation mandated to clear the Abuja-Kaduna Highway to cover Suleja-Lambata, Minna and Bida Roads with effect from August, 14 2017.

It was learnt that some of the kidnappers escaped arrest on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Watch this video of an alleged kidnapper recently rescued by the police:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General