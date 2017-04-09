Home | News | General | Popular lawyer reveals why presidential broadcast by Buhari was illegal

- An Abuja based lawyer, Hamid Jimoh has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari committed illegality by addressing Nigerians

- Jimoh said anything the President Buhari did prior to the transmission of the written declaration is null and void

- He said the president, by the provisions of section 24 of the constitution is duty bound to abide by the constitution

Hamid Jimoh, a Abuja based lawyer has described presidential broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari illegality.

Buhari spoke to Nigerians on Monday, August 20, two days after he returned to Nigeria from London.

Daily Trust reports have it that the legal practitioner said the broadcast was in breach of section 145 (1) of the constitution, which stipulates a transmission of letter to the National Assembly before the president carries on with his duties.

NAIJ.com gathered that he said the broadcast was ''invalid, null and void''.

''I am of the view that the president should apologise to Nigerians for contravening the provision of the constitution if it is not a deliberate act. Law is different from morality, emotion or politics.

''After that, the president may now address the nation properly according to law now that he has transmitted a letter of written declaration to the National Assembly.

''The principle of rule of law and constitutionalism is that everybody must be bound by the law. It is the supreme law.

''If we just close eyes on him we may be laying a bad precedent where any other person will just disregard the law. Of what use is law when they are not obeyed?

''Anything the president did prior to the transmission of the written declaration is null and void.

''The president, by the provisions of section 24 of the constitution is duty bound to abide by the constitution''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari's recent presidential broadcast was described as a compendium of lies aimed at deceiving Nigerians.

