This is sad! Nigerians condemn JAMB for reducing cut-off marks into universities to 120

- Nigerians have condemned JAMB for their new cut-off mark

- The cut-off mark for universities was put at 120 while that of polytechnics was pegged at 100

- The institutions are however at liberty to raise theirs above JAMB's requirement

The news that JAMB released a new set of cut-off marks for students seeking admission into the country's higher institutions of learning has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Most of the reactions are however negative as Nigerians condemned JAMB for slashing the cut-off marks for admission into Nigerian universities.

In his reaction, Augustine Elinwa said: "Cry my beloved country".... This is very appalling? How can you be taking the nation backwards? From 180 for universities and 165 polytechnics, now 120 and 100 respectively? Do you know the implication of what you are doing? Haba Professor?"

Balogun Abiodun added: "I don't think this is encouraging. If students fail, it shows they are not studying and thus, not yet worthy to be in higher institutions.

"The examination standards have not dropped, Jamb questions are not getting tougher compared to last 3, 4 5 years. If people who wrote Jamb in the past years could score over 200, I see no reason why this generation should not, especially now that you can learn anyhow you want. This is sad really."

Harrson Obiora Amujo noted that "Our educational system is basterdized by JAMB. So Nigeria educational system has gone so bad that cut-off mark for universities by JAMB is now 120.

"Nigerians should not see this as a welcome development, rather they should see it as detrimental to our educational system. JAMB and government last time removed aptitude test and were applauded for it, now they have reverted back to it again, what inconsistency? How many of these politicians occupying different positions in our educational system have their children in the Nigerian universities and polytechnics?"

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the cut-off marks for Nigerian tertiary institutions while also lifting the ban for post UTME examination.

NAIJ.com had reported that these decisions were taken at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria which ended on Tuesday, August 22.

Watch a NAIJ.com TV video below of Nigerians complaining about the hassle of JAMB registration:

[embedded content]

