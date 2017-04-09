Home | News | General | Eko Disco disconnects consumers over alleged meter bypass

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) meter monitoring team on Wednesday disconnected two consumers in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos over the alleged bypassing of the company’s prepaid meters.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit of the company, who led the monitoring team, said the consumers were caught unawares when they visited their houses.

Idemudia told newsmen in Lagos that the consumers had been using electricity supply from the company without making any payment since 2015.

“During our routine checks, we discovered that some consumers within the EKEDC Lekki Business Unit were bypassing the company’s electricity meters.

“Mr Tunde Oladele, the consumer in Block 16, Rahaman Adegbeyejo Street, Lekki, has been enjoying the EKEDC electricity supply since August 2016 without paying.

“The second consumer is Aderibigbe Olutoyin, who operates a fashion outfit at Plot 29, Block 102, Olabamiji Olajide Street, Lekki.

“The consumer has been operating her outfit since 2015 without paying a single kobo, until we discovered it during our check.

“I am using this medium to inform consumers within the EKEDC network who are in the habit of bypassing our meters to stop doing so immediately.

“We are imploring our consumers to report any act of energy theft in the area to the nearest EKEDC district offices near them,’’ he said.

The general manager said the consumers would be charged to a Court of law, for prosecution.

Defending the act, Mr Tunde Olalere, told pressmen that the building belonged to his brother who resided in the United Kingdom.

“I moved into the apartment on Aug.10, 2017 from Ibadan, without any knowledge of electricity payments.

“It is true that I have not made any payment because I thought we were not indebted to the company.

“I have discussed the issue with my brother on phone and he has told me to reconcile the account with the company.

“I will go to EKEDC head office and settle the bills,’’ he said.

