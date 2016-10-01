Home | News | General | Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe
Fani-Kayode insists on Buhari’s resignation, says the lord has spoken using rats, like he did to Balam using donkey.
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe



  • 3 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Harare – Zimbabwe is recording increased cases of drug resistant HIV which have contributed to shortages of Abacavier, a drug administered to patients a Senior Government Official said on Wednesday.

Abacavier is administered to patients who would have failed or reacted to initial drug combinations.

Robert Mugabe

The Herald reported that the Secretary for Health and Child Care Gerald Gwinji said that at least 35,000 patients were on Abacavier after failing the first line treatment.

He also said that the drug’s availability was also being impeded by foreign currency shortages.

He also attributed the increase in resistance to the first line treatment to advanced technology which enabled health authorities to identify cases that are not responding.

“As we now monitor closely with new technology such as viral load testing, the issue of resistance and defaulting has suddenly seen a number of patients requiring second line drugs, therefore going beyond the stocks that we normally have,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the National Aids Council has introduced night HIV testing.

Harare provincial AIDS coordinator Adonijah Muzondiona, said the programme known as “moonlight testing’’ had been designed for people who could not be tested during the day for various reasons.

“We are trying to make sure that everyone who is HIV positive is tested and immediately put on antiretroviral drugs,’’ he said.

An estimated 1.2 million people are living with HIV in Zimbabwe. (Xinhua/NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 360