Home | News | General | Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule
Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe
BREAKING: Court unfreezes Delta state’s Paris-Club bank account

Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule



  • 3 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Angolans voted on Wednesday in an election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign, with his MPLA party set to retain power despite an economic crisis.

The post Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule appeared first on Vanguard News.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 360