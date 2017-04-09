Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court unfreezes Delta state’s Paris-Club bank account
BREAKING: Court unfreezes Delta state’s Paris-Club bank account



  • 3 hours 35 minutes ago
By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama has vacated the order it made, freezing the Zenith Bank Plc. account of Delta state government, into which it received the refund of excess deductions on foreign loans and miscellaneous charges otherwise known as Paris-London Club Refund.

Details shortly…

