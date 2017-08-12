Home | News | General | What rats invasion of President’s office truly represents – Fani Kayode
BREAKING: Sultan declares September 1 as Sallah day
Photos: Protest in Rivers state over the escape of UNIPORT undergraduate who murdered 8yr old girl

What rats invasion of President’s office truly represents – Fani Kayode



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari, after he cancelled his first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, following his return from a three-month medical vacation in the UK.

Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, claimed that God was using the rats in his office, to speak to the President.
He wrote: “Many years ago the Lord used a donkey to speak to the biblical Balam. Today He has used a rat to speak to @MBuhari. Praise God!
“@MBuhari got the message: yesterday he fled from his rat-infested office and today he has cancelled the weekly FEC meeting. Baba resign!”
Buhari called off Wednesday’s FEC meeting via a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina .

No reason was given for the decision.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

What rats invasion of President’s office truly represents – Fani Kayode
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 357