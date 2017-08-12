Home | News | General | What rats invasion of President’s office truly represents – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari, after he cancelled his first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, following his return from a three-month medical vacation in the UK.

Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, claimed that God was using the rats in his office, to speak to the President.

He wrote: “Many years ago the Lord used a donkey to speak to the biblical Balam. Today He has used a rat to speak to @MBuhari. Praise God!

“@MBuhari got the message: yesterday he fled from his rat-infested office and today he has cancelled the weekly FEC meeting. Baba resign!”

Buhari called off Wednesday’s FEC meeting via a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina .

No reason was given for the decision.

