Photos: Protest in Rivers state over the escape of UNIPORT undergraduate who murdered 8yr old girl

Youths in Rivers state are currently staging a protest over the escape of UNIPORT undergraduate, Ifeanyi Dike, who raped, murdered and mutilated the body parts of an eight-year-old girl named Chikamso Victory last Saturday, August 19th. Read story here.
The suspect escaped from police custody on Monday, August 21st. The youths have barricaded Eliozu junction in the state. They are demanding for the immediate apprehension of the suspect who is currently at large. They wondered how a criminal that has committed such a grave offense can escape from police custody.
