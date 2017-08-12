BREAKING: Wayne Rooney retires from international football

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced on Wednesday he is retiring from international football with immediate effect, despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall.

The 31-year-old — scorer of 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country — told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation.

“Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football,” said Rooney in a statement sent to Press Association Sport.

Rooney made his major tournament debut aged 18 at Euro 2004 and scored four goals in the tournament, but broke a bone in his foot during England’s quarter-final exit to hosts Portugal.

England have yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament since Euro 1996.

In his statement explaining his decision to retire from international football, Rooney said: “One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side.

“Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team. One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan – or in any capacity.”