BREAKING: President Buhari receives Osinbajo's report on Babachir, NIA (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally received report of of the Investigation Committee into the allegations against suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal and the DG of NIA, Ayo Oke.

The report was submitted by vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Senior special adviser to President Buhari on Media, Femi Adesina made this known via his Facebook account.

He said: "President Buhari receives report of the Investigation Committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke from Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House. August 23, 2017."

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the president was expected to receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended SGF Babachir Lawal and the DG of NIA Ayo Oke.

