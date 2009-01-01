Home | News | General | Interesting facts about First Garland School

The importance of education can never be over emphasized. It’s about having the knowledge you need to stay afloat in today’s society.

It helps to develop your perspective on the world around you and pushes you to think both creatively and conceptually about many different subjects.

That is why First Garland School, Igbogbo-Bayeku is the ideal school for children to receive quality Education which allows them to process the information received on a daily basis.

The school exists to positively impact on the lives of children and develop solid foundation of character skills and education.

First Garland School is a private nursery and primary school situated at 7/9,Funmi Bamidele Street, off Wasiu Boge street, Igbe Road, Igbogbo-Bayeku, Shomolu, Lagos state.

It is a multiracial Christian school that admits pupils of any religion, colour, nationality and ethnic origin and gives to all the rights, privileges, programme and activities generally accorded or male available to pupils at the school.

First Garland School which was established on the 27th September, 2004, is committed to excellence within a happy caring and supportive community of learners where all welcomed and valued.

The school offers the following subjects Mathematics, Civic Education, Social Studies, English Language, Basic Science, French, Agricultural Science, Health Education, Yoruba, Verbal Reasoning, Basic Technology, Physical Health Education, Quantitative Reasoning, Computer Science, Music.

For more enquiries you can reach the management on 0802 732 1326, 0809 292 2129.

