Home | News | General | Best ladies boutique in Abuja for evening prom gown

Evening dress basic colours are not simply different shades. Each of them has got a special meaning.

When choosing your evening dress, bear in mind the following colours and style tips:

Black-Black stands for coolness, mystery and elegance. Women’s attributes are fully enhanced by this colours. Touches on or highlighting embellishments such as lace trimming the skirt, dark flowers over fabrics or even a unique shawl break up the heavier black colours.

White-White stands for classy taste and pure affection. That’s why we always make wedding dresses white. Try to get an elegant white dress and some flashy accessories together.

Every lady needs at least one gown

Red stands for enthusiasm and wildness. A well-designed red evening gown even ignites the whole night. Add some ruffles over the dress to balance the harshness and inject some softness and sweetness into this colours.

Consider trying colourful prints. Prints dresses always say no to boring styles. Add ruffles, lace, tinsel and appliqué; these mix well together and show off a fashionable style

Select the accessories: Pearl, sapphire, emerald, diamond or artificial jewelry are all good choices.

Clutch bag: a delicate one, either soft leather, velvet, or leather fabrics.

Select the shoes: A pair of shining stilettos or evening dress high heels with bold embellishments which complement your evening gown.

Note that if you want to opt for open-toe sandals, you need to have a pedicure and make sure that your toes are looking nice.

READ ALSO: How to make money online without paying anything?

Top best boutiques in Abuja

1. Depearl boutique

08123894975, 08033597592, 08058681267

Depearl Boutique Limited runs online shopping services for fashion boutiques in Abuja.

2. Iyke connections limited

468, ASG Plaza, Adetokunbo Ademola cresent, Wuse II, Abuja

+234.803.786.9854

3. Shoevilles and Accessories

99 New Banex Plaza (VOM), Aminu Kano crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja

08102037120 https://www.facebook.com/Shoevillesandaccessories

4. Just Labels Boutique

Address: Shop 116-119, Blue world plaza,, Plot2111 Aminu crescent,, Opposite Mr Biggs, wuse 2 Abuja, Abuja

Phone: 0818 599 0414

5. Fashion Casa

Online clothing store @fashioncasa1 on Twitter 07066758679

6. Amen Boutique

Suite A6-A7 Poly Plaza, Ademola Adetokunbo, Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCT

0803 700 1170

Blooming Boutique offers sales and supplies of clothing and accessories in Abuja

7. Acorns n Gold Boutique

Aminu Kano crescent, Wuse, Abuja, Nigeria

0803 596 9551

8. Asher Clothing

Address: Hall C, 2nd Floor, Poly Plaza, Beside AP Plaza, Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Abuja

0809 204 5555

9. 1001 Ideas

Suite 208, (2nd Floor), 411 Plaza, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja

08032773593, 08067613597

10. 1st Impression Royal Wears

Suite C 87, New Banex Plaza, Wuse 11, Abuja, FCT

08037876999

READ ALSO: Why parents are not responsible for their children's behaviour in the society

Watch NAIJ.com TV documentary of the popular lady mechanics of Abuja:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General