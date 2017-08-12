Home | News | General | You must treat Buhari’s office with all reverence it deserves - Lawmaker tells presidential media aide

- Lagos lawmaker said it is a national embarrassment for President Buhari to be working from home because his office was infested with rodents

- Tunde Braimoh, chairman committee on information of the Lagos state House of Assembly said the development is a systemic failure and abject degradation of the government

- Braimoh however said president media aide should treat the exalted office with all the great respect it deserves

Tunde Braimoh, chairman committee on information of the Lagos state House of Assembly called on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide to make sure that he put the office of the president in order.

Braimoh on Wednesday, August 23, made this call in reaction to a statement credited to Buhari’s aide about the president working from his residence because his office was infested with rodents, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that he said that it is a national embarrassment which smirks of systemic failure and abject degradation.

He said:''The President working from the office in his residence is not exactly a new or unfamiliar phenomenon neither does it portend any grave or strange omen.

''In any case , the office in the residence was not built for the fun of it and if the president uses it , it is a justification of its function and provision.

''It becomes superfluous, superficial and verbose of the media office to talk so tersely and scantily of the country’s highest office as to say it was infested by rodents. It is a national embarrassment which smirks of systemic failure and abject degradation.

''Methinks it would have simply sufficed if the handlers had said the office needed to be renovated, cleaned up and made more compliant to the personal health and hygiene requirements of president.

''Such condescending statements as the president’s office being infested by rodents is at the best unnecessary and at the worst pedestrian''.

According to him, without doubt, the office is the pivot around which the wheel of the country rotates and it is the mirror against which we are reflected.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, addressed the rumour that the president who recently returned from UK after over 100 days on medical leave is not yet strong enough to leave his home.

