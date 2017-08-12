Home | News | General | 6 easy steps to cooking Igbo vegetable soup

There are many tribes in Nigeria and one of the biggest among them is the Igbo tribe. Since this tribe is one of the three major Nigerian tribes, the cuisine and eating habits of its people are very unique. The most popular soup is Igbo vegetable soup made with Ugu leaves. Let’s look at the detailed guide of how to cook Igbo vegetable soup and why it is so good for your health.

How to cook Igbo vegetable soup? Easy steps!

Igbo vegetable soup is a part of traditional Nigerian food. There are so many different Igbo soups to enjoy: Ofe Nsala, Ofe Oha, Ofe Akwu, Ofe Owerri, and others. However, there is no doubt that the most popular one is Igbo vegetable soup. This soup is very easy to cook. The Igbo vegetable soup is made with seafood, vegetable, different kinds of meats, and fluted pumpkin leaves. The soup is very delicious and healthy mostly because of Ugu leaves used to make it. Ugu is a fluted pumpkin leaf which grows in Nigeria and other tropical African countries. These pumpkin leaves have a lot of vitamins and minerals.

The food, which includes Ugu leaves in it, is very simple to cook. If you decide to make Igbo food you will not need a lot of ingredients to use for cooking. Every tribe in Nigeria has its own food preferences, and they vary from region to region. Eastern Nigeria is dominated by the Igbo tribe. So if you are married to an Igbo man or want to surprise your family with a new dish, then learn how to cook Igbo vegetable soup.

The Easiest and fastest Igbo vegetable soup recipe

Let’s take a look at how you can make Igbo vegetable soup without any efforts. You can cook the soup with meat or keep it simple, adding only vegetables. The only thing you have to remember is to put enough seasoning in the soup and make its smell fill up the house.

You can cook this soup either by adding meat or keep it plain. If you choose to add meat, then cow feet, beef, goat meat, dried cow skin (kanda or komo) or chicken can be good for cooking. If you prefer just plain vegetable soup, you may add other components for a better flavour, such as crayfish, maggie cube, palm oil, pepper, salt and other. The soup is usually served with pounded yam or garri, or fufu. These are rich in carbohydrate.

If you have already imagined the taste and look of the dish, then let's get started. Follow this recipe given below step by step and enjoy self-made Igbo vegetable soup!

Cook Igbo vegetable soup with meat or keep it plain

Ingredients:

Ugu (pumpkin) leaves

Palm oil

Dried Fish

Water leaf

Okporoko (Stock fish)

Crayfish

Pepper

Okpeyin

Soup seasonings

How do I cook Igbo vegetable soup?

First of all, take okporoko and boil it in a pot with seasonings. If you are cooking the soup with meat, choose meat seasoning. For a vegetable one, thyme and onions will work great. When okporoko is done and soft, pour some palm oil into the pot. Let it steam for a while. After steaming, take the grounded crayfish, pepper, okpeyin and add them to the pot. Five minutes later add sliced kanda (if you cook it with meat) and leave it to boil for some time. Finally, taste it. If you want more salty taste – add more salt or seasoning. Now, it is time to add Ugu leaves. Add your well-washed and sliced fresh Ugu leaves into the boiling pot. Make sure to stir it properly and leave it to steam for a while. Now you are ready to enjoy a wonderful Igbo vegetable soup!

NOTE: If you use fresh pumpkin leaves, then cut and soften them a bit. Remove the flowers and hard stem, slice the leaves. When boiling the leaves, make sure not to over boil them.

The Igbo soup has so many benefits and can be even more than you expected. Filled with vitamins and minerals, it will not only please your taste but work well for your body. You can cook Igbo vegetable soup for lunch or dinner. The preparation takes 40-45 minutes. Bring a new flavour to your life. Enjoy this traditional Nigerian dish and share this article with friends and family.

