BREAKING: Suspected Boko Haram bombers attack Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram bombers have detonated explosive devices at the Muna area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The Cable, citing sources, reports that the bomb explosion occurred around 2.50pm on Wednesday, August 23.

As at the time of publishing this report, the casualty figure from the blast had not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

Details later...

