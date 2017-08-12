Home | News | General | Step-by-step guide on how to recharge GoTV with recharge card

You can pay for your GoTV Nigeria subscription using a recharge card. It is easy, convenient, and fast. Spend two minutes of your time and learn how to recharge GoTV using recharge card here.

GoTV has designed two types of recharge cards for GoTV subscription renewal. According to the general manager of GoTV Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, GoTV recharge cards have now been designed to allow subscribers renew their subscriptions from the comfort of their homes and to enable them to enjoy continuous and uninterrupted access to quality digital entertainment.

There is now a recharge card of 1,000 Naira for ordinary GoTV bundle and a 1,500 Naira card for GoTV plus. These cards are available for purchase in every city in which GoTV has been launched in Nigeria. You can buy it from any of the GoTV dealer centers or vendors.

After you have purchased a GoTV recharge card, send your IUC number and the recharge card number to any of the numbers behind the card. Make sure your decoder is switched on when you are sending the text. As you can see, the process is very easy and fast. Once you're done you will be able to enjoy high-quality digital entertainment for the whole family.

We hope the information is straightforward and clear. For more information and options on the payment, you can visit the GoTV self-service page on the GoTV website.

