BREAKING: SGF, NIA boss: Osinbajo submits probe report to Buhari (PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the committee that investigated the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director General of NIA, Ayo Oke from the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.
The committee also had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members.
It was initially billed to submit its report to Buhari on May 8 but could not do so because the President left the country on May 7 for medical follow-up in London.
Addressing reporters after submitting the report, Osinbajo said he would not divulge the details of the report.
Osinbajo added that the ball was now in the President’s court to study the report and take decisions based on the recommendations.
When asked whether he would disclose a brief of what is contained in the report, Osinbajo said, “Of course not. This is a report which contains recommendations to the President.
“It is a fact-finding committee as you know and what our terms of reference were was to find out based on the fact available to us and based on the interviews of witnesses of what transpired in those cases, one involving the SGF and the other the DG of NIA.
“We have now concluded that and we submitted a full report with recommendations to the President.

“We cannot, of course, give you any kind of details because the President has to look at the report, study it and then make his own decisions based on that report.”

