Cabals should not stop you from resigning if sick – Rep advises president

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, on Wednesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing cabals in the Presidency to over-stretch him and prevent him from resigning, if his health is failing.

Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal Constituency, Ogun State said if Buhari feels unwell to govern the country, he should take more time and attend to his health.

He said this while addressing journalists during the defection of over 1,000 women from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The lawmaker noted that Nigeria requires 100 per cent attention of its leader.

He said, “If Buhari is not to well, for the sake of Nigerians, he should allow those who have the physical strength to go ahead and do it. It should not be about cabal or collection of interest to the detriment of Nigerians.

“If I were unwell I would resign. He has the traits of an adult and as a man if integrity as we are told, it is not only about power, everything comes from God.”

Adebutu’s advise is coming at a time when Buhari, after spending 101 days in London treating an undisclosed illness returned to the country.

Commenting on the defectors, the lawmaker said, “As you probably understand the campaign season is not hear yet, but every day we are inundated with calls of people desirous of joining the PDP and it is always a pleasure to promote this because of the record at hand.

“PDP has the history of being the only successful party in forming government that is conducive to human existence because we know and understand the hardship we are going through in the nation today because of non-governance and failure of government.

“PDP is a robust party and that is why when we held government, we were able to manage different contending forces. We did not here about secession or hate speeches because PDP is a solid platform for all inclusive patriotism. It is not all organisation that is gifted with the ability to be all inclusive. If a party is unable to mange it’s family, how much more Nigeria. The solution is PDP and we are getting is right, we are getting it back and we welcome you”.

