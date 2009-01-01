Home | News | General | Niger Delta agitators give Buhari one condition before they can agree with One Nigeria

Niger Delta agitators have given President Muhammadu Buhari one condition before they can accept his One Nigeria campaign insisting the country must be restructured first.

The Punch reports that the agitators in a statement released on Wednesday, August 23 reacted to President Buhari’s national address on Monday, August 21 where he emphasized the need for the country’s unity.

The president had also insisted that unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable and that his government will not allow the country degenerate into disunity.

The agitators however accused the president of favouring only the north insisting this will not hel to keep the country united.

Signatories to the statement included John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs); Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers); Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters); Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network) and Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate).

Part of the statement read: “We wish to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who threw their weight behind restructuring and disassociated themselves from the President’s position on restructuring.

“We want to remind him (the President) that without restructuring, there would be no united Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the sudden interest the All Progressive Congress (APC) has in restructuring as a plot to deceive Nigerians ahead of 2019 elections.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, made the statement on Sunday, August 20, in reaction to a statement credited to the national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi, that the opposition party was never interested in restructuring

