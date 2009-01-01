Home | News | General | What you should do if you are too ill to work - Lawmaker gives crucial advice to Buhari, tells him not to listen to ‘cabal’

- Honorable Oladipupo Adebutu stated that for the sake of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari should step aside if he is not fit enough for the job

- He noted that the President was frail at his age, and appealed to him as a man of renowned integrity, to give way if need be

- The opposition lawmaker advised Buhari against allowing himself to be overstretched to please the whims of the ‘cabal’ in the presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to resign if his health fails him, by a member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu (PDP-Ogun state).

According to reports, the lawmaker who made his remarks while addressing newsmen on Wednesday August 23, also appealed to the President to avoid allowing himself to be over-stretched by ‘cabals’ in the presidency.

He stated: “If Buhari is not to well, for the sake of Nigerians, he should allow those who have the physical strength to go ahead and do it.

“It should not be about cabal or collection of interest to the detriment of Nigerians.

“If I were unwell I would resign.

“He has the traits of an adult and as a man of integrity as we are told, it is not only about power, everything comes from God.”

The opposition lawmaker’s comments come on the heels of the President’s return from London after spending 103 days receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work.

He spent 103 days in the UK been treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC Governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

