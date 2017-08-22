Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sultan announces September 1 as Eid-el-Kabir day

- The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Friday, September 1 as Sallah day

- The declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Dhul-Hijja on Tuesday August 22

- The Sultan also urged Muslims all in the country to engage in continuous prayers for the development and progress of the country and the world at large

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Sept. 1, 2017 as Eid-el-Kabir day.

NAIJ.com gathered that this was contained in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council.

The statement, made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday August 23, indicated that the declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Dhul-Hijja on Tuesday August 22.

The statement reads: “The advisory committee in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of new moon of Dhul-Hijja on Tuesday August 22, 2017”.

The statement further said that following the development, Muslims in Nigeria would observe Friday September 1, as Sallah day.

It added that the Sultan felicitates with all Muslims and wishes them Allah’s guidance, blessings and protection.

The statement also quoted Abubakar as urging Muslims to continue to live in peace and engage in continuous prayers for the development and progress of the country and the world at large. (NAN)

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24.

