Best government secondary schools in Lagos state

Education has been a key factor in Lagos state since the colonial era and government has played a pivotal role in the educational sector of the state. In the report below, NAIJ.com brings you some of the best government owned secondary schools in the state.

1. Kings College, Lagos

On September 20, 1909, King’s school, which later became known as King's College was established in Lagos when the Nigerian acting director of Education in Lagos, Henry Rawlingson Carr advised Governor Walter Egerton of the need to establish a school that will complement the education initiatives of missionary societies.

J.C. Vaughan, Isaac Ladipo Oluwole, Frank Macaulay, Herbert Mills (from the Gold Coast), O.A. Omololu and Moses Kin were the 10 pioneer students of the school.

The first senior prefect was Oluwole and the school building was erected and furnished at a cost of £10,001.

The school consists of a hall to accommodate 300 students, 8 lecture rooms, a chemical laboratory and an office.

The school only admit male students.

2. Queen’s College

Queens college is often referred to as the "sister college" of King's College, Lagos. The boarding school which only admit girls students was founded on October 10, 1927 and situated at Yaba area of Lagos state.

The school started with 20 students with part time teachers.

Sylvia Leith-Ross became "lady superintendent of Education" in 1925 through an appointment. She later helped made the school girls only.

3. Federal Government College Lagos

Unlike Kings and Queens college, the Federal Government College Lagos (FGCL) is a co-educational secondary school founded by the federal ministry of Education in 1975.

The school is located at Ijanikin area of Lagos state.

The school opened with 116 Form One (64 boys and 52 girls) and 45 Lower Six (24 boys and 21 girls) students with a teaching staff of 20.

4. Igbobi College, Lagos

The college was established by the Methodist and Anglican Churches in 1932, in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The school is still one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and has the honour of having many distinguished and renown Nigerians as former students.

The purpose of establishing the school was “to give a well-balanced secondary education to boys in an environment adequate for the purpose”.

The land on which the college was built was part of the kola plantations of the family of Madam Tinubu.

Hence, reason for its name - “Igbobi” College. The college started with six classes in place- 55 boarders and 95 day students.

5. Eko Boys' High School, Lagos

The school was founded 13 January 1913 by Rev. William Benjamin Euba. It was founded as an African institution that would provide educational opportunities for the less privilege citizens of Lagos.

The school started with 28 students at 30 Broad street, Lagos.

6. Government College Ikorodu

Government College, Ikorodu was established in September 1974.

It was established as a co- educational secondary school with an initial intake of about 200 pioneer students.

The students were transferred from other secondary schools within Lagos state.The college was opened on September 23, 1974, by the then Governor of Lagos state, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson.

7. St Finbarrs College Akoka

The school is one of the leading secondary schools in Lagos. It is situated opposite Federal College of Education (Technical) in Yaba area of Lagos state.

8. Lagos state Model College, Igbonla

The school was founded in 1988, along with five other model colleges under the military administration of Captain Okhai Mike Akhige ,the then Military Governor of Lagos state. The school is located in a village, Igbonla in the outskirts of Epe off Ijebu Ode road.

