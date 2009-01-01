Home | News | General | Warri local government location in Lagos state

Warri is an oil rich city located in Delta state Nigeria. The city once served as the colonial capital of the then Warri province during the colonial era.

Warri is famous for its Pidgin English which is spoken by a vast majority of residents of the city. Pidgin is a simplified form of English which has been adopted by Nigerians for communication among groups.

The city is the commercial capital hub of Delta state and remains one of the major centres of petroleum activities and businesses in Southern Nigeria. One of Nigeria’s seaports is sited within Ugbuwangue, Warri and Delta Steel Company is located at Aladja and Otorogu Gas Plants at Otor-Udu, near Warri.

Warri is inhabited by a mix of Urhobo, Itsekiri and Ijaw speaking people who are predominantly Christians but also practice a mixture of African traditional religions like most regions of the Southern Nigeria.

A part of Warri city, photo credit: Climate data.org

During the colonial era, Warri was a provincial capital to British rule. The Lagos and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria was formally united as Colony and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria on 28 February 1906.

In 1912 when the old Lagos colony became the western province, and the former Southern Nigerian Protectorate was split into a Central Province with capital at Warri and an Eastern Province with capital at Calabar.

Currently, the Delta state government has a presence in Lagos state through its liaison office located at 19, Karimu Ikotun Street Victoria Island.

Though, Warri is governed by the Delta state government, it also has a traditional ruler known as the Olu of Warri who is regarded as the head of the Itsekiri people.

There has been tremendous growth in the population of the city as it has grown from being a rural area to an urban area.

