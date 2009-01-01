Home | News | General | Happy birthday Rukky Sanda

NAIJ.com celebrates with Rukky Sanda as she turns a year older.

The beautiful Nollywood actress who was born on August 23, 1984 is 33 years old today.

We wish her a very happy birthday and many happy returns; feel free to celebrate her with us by dropping your goodwill messages in the comment section.

To publish your birthday posts and shout outs on NAIJ.com, click here >>> https://goo.gl/MPYQ91

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General