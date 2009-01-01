Happy birthday Rukky Sanda
NAIJ.com celebrates with Rukky Sanda as she turns a year older.
The beautiful Nollywood actress who was born on August 23, 1984 is 33 years old today.
We wish her a very happy birthday and many happy returns; feel free to celebrate her with us by dropping your goodwill messages in the comment section.
