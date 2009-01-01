Home | News | General | Breaking: Again, Suicide bombers strike Maidugiri

By Nwafor Sunday

Borno – Suspected suicide bombers have struck in the Muna area of Maiduguri, newsmen report. According to Thecable, the incident happened around 2:50pm.

This happened not quite 24 hours that president Buhari ordered security agencies to tackle insurgency and security issues effecting the nation.

Reports have it that five officers were injured in the attack as suicide bomber targets police van.

Policeman also confirmed the attack, revealing that the affected officers were of the federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS).

Officials of the Borno state emergency management agency (SEMA) and security agencies have reportedly moved to the scene.

Newsmen also gathered that another suspect was killed, still in Muna, before detonating his explosives.

More details later

