Home | News | General | Kumuyi to address youth at National Youth Success Camp

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church (worldwide), Pastor William Kumuyi, will address youth across the country at the 2017 National Youth Success Camp, NYSC, organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry the camp opens nationwide on August 22, 2017.

Kumuyi

Pastor Kumuyi, will make a broadcast from the venue of the programme in Lagos and would be transmitted to various camps across the country, where the programme holds.

This year’s theme of the programme focuses on ‘Power for Unconquerable Youth’ and would be a five-day programme, which begins from Tuesday, August 22 and will end on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Speaking on the theme of the programme, the Middle-Belt zonal and FCT State Youth Coordinator, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Olusegun Alabi, said the programme will address many challenges facing young people in the country, which include the lack of will-power and the get-rich-quick syndrome that has endangered the lives of many youth, and they will be empowered to see the right things that would shape their destiny with hope for a brighter future.

Alabi adding that God will use the event to address the needs of participants academically, spiritually, socially and in all aspects of their life and that those who are sick can attend assuring that the power of God will be there to heal them.

He said, “The Success Camp this year has been planned and organized to help the youths have the power to be able to choose between right and wrong. Also if any youth want power over sin, Satan, societal influence and situations and circumstances that are negative, the success camp is meant for them.

He said: “Everything has been well planned and organised to tackle the circumstances that are affecting the youths negatively. That is why I use this medium to invite all youths to come over and attend. God is waiting for them and to meet them at the point of their needs.”

“We also know today that the youths have fear of the future, especially because of the economic situation of Nigeria now. They fear what will happen tomorrow. Many people have graduated from school and they are no jobs. And they are thinking ‘what will happen. Will I drop out of school and go and do another thing? Or even if I have the certificate, will I be able to make it?’

“I want to assure the youths that there is future for Nigeria. Get your certificate, before you finish, God has already provided job for you. Don’t lose hope in the society because God has plan for this nation.

“Whatever may be happening now is just for us to pray about it because God is taking us somewhere.”

He pointed out that the basic challenge before most young people has been lack of will-power and advised them properly identify negative influences.

“Having looked at the society which we are in, we discovered that what is lacking today is the will power. Our youths don’t have the will power to choose between the right and the evil that is between good and bad.

“And the society that is characterized by the get rich-quick syndrome, where everybody wants to get rich quick, which has resulted to a lot of people dying pre-maturely, that is why you see a lot of young people rushing to America and other European countries by road, many have resort to prostitution, because they want to make it by all means”, he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General