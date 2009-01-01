Home | News | General | Man docked for receiving alleged stolen property

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 28-year-old messenger, Christopher Onmiyi, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

The defendant, who resides at Bakusa Dei-dei Abuja, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

The prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Chimezie Peter of Ereke Bus Stop, Karmo, on Aug.17, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja.

Auhioboh alleged that one Ikechukwu Okoye, on Aug. 17, robbed the complainant’s shop and made away with 20 pieces of clothes which he sold to the accused.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused, knowing the items were stolen, bought them for N7, 000 from Okoye.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 319 and 317 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and alleged that he was never aware they were stolen items.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 11, for hearing.

NAN

