N2m Was Budgeted For Fumigation Services In State House…… Yet Rat Damaged The Buhari’s Office



The official and verified Twitter handle of BudgIT Nigeria shared screenshots from the 2017 budget saying,

‘Despite budget of N2m for FUMIGATION services in State House HQTRS, Garba Shehu said rodents damaged the President’s office’.

