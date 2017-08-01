Home | News | General | Actress Mimi Orjiekwe And Husband Charles Billion Christen Thier Daughter (Photos)
We Now Monitor Social Media For Anti-government & Anti-Military Information – Military
TBoss Is An Egyptian Goddess In Stunning Photoshoot

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe And Husband Charles Billion Christen Thier Daughter (Photos)



  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe and her husband/fellow actor, Charles Billion, who welcomed a daughter, Jasmine on April 3rd, have Christened her on Sunday

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe And Husband Charles Billion Christen Thier Daughter (Photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 367