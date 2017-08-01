Home | News | General | Man Strangles Lover To Death With Her Own Bra On Their first Date, Dumps Her Body In A Forest

A 26-year-old woman was strangled to death by a man she met online on their first date, after she received a call from another man.

The deceased Nyaboke Onano, who was staying with her younger brother in Ngara, Nairobi, was reportedly meeting her boyfriend, Richard Nyakina, for the first time on July 23 and had promised to be back before the end of the day.

At about 6pm, however, she had not returned home, according to her younger brother Japheth Onono. He became worried and called her.

“She told me she was in Ngong and may not come back home. I then asked her for money to buy dinner, which she promised to send in the next five minutes,”

When Japheth didn’t hear from her, he called her phone number but it wasn’t available. His fears were compounded by the fact that the sister, who worked as an M-Pesa attendant, had told him it was the first date.

Lydia’s brother called his mother Irene Mogeni in Nyamira County and informed her that he could not trace Lydia. The mother advised him to be patient, saying perhaps her phone’s battery had gone low.

“Just days before she disappeared, she used to talk for long hours on phone with someone. Out of curiosity, I asked her who it was, and she told me it was a new boyfriend. So on that Sunday, she was going to meet him for the first time,” said Japheth, a second-year electrical engineering student at Technical University of Kenya .

By Monday morning, she had not been found. On the third day, Onono went to Pangani Police Station to report that his sister was missing. The police advised him to report in Ngong where her sister communicated from last.

However, on Friday August 18, officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit called to inform him that they had arrested a suspect who had owned up to murdering his sister and dumping the body in Ngong forest, near Lenana School.

Richard Nyakina was arrested last Thursday, August.17, in Gucha, Kisii County. According to the police, the body of an unknown woman had been found there and taken to City Mortuary.

