Buhari Has Final Decision On Suspended AGF And DG of NIA – Osinbajo Speaks After Submitting Report

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has on Wednesday afternoon, submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari his committee’s report on allegations of abuses against suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal; and suspended boss of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.

The vice president declined comments on the details of the report, but said final decisions on the fates of Lawal and Oke were for Buhari to make.

This is a developing story, we’ll be bringing you more details shortly…

